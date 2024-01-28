© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Kansas City Chiefs' dietician makes meal plans to satisfy the team's pickiest palettes

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts before the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts before the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City.

As head dietician with the Kansas City Chiefs, Leslie Bonci uses her knowledge of nutrition to give the team a competitive edge each Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs head dietician, Leslie Bonci, spends her days guiding the team through their eating decisions and organizing meal plans for each player.

Each plan is individualized because players have different eating habits, and different positions on the field have different nutritional demands.

"We have players who want to work on their physique, meaning that perhaps they need to lean up a little bit, decrease body fat, increase muscle mass. Or some are multitaskers. They want to do both," Bonci told KCUR.

"We have players who are rehabbing from injury, so their needs are going to be very, very different. We have players who eat like two year-olds, and you know, sometimes you fight your battles appropriately."

For the pickiest eaters on the team, Bonci said, she hides nutrients by incorporating them into foods they will actually eat.

"I am a mom, I am a grandma and I am the queen of knowing how to hide the health," she said. "Trust me, I can make it happen. They don't even know that they're eating things that are good for them."

Steve Kraske
steve@kcur.org
Zach Wilson
zach@kcur.org
