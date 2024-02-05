How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became the targets of conservative conspiracies

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the focus ofnumerous right-wing conspiracy theories since the beginning of their relationship. Some conservative politicians and news outlets have suggested, without evidence, that Swift is working as an operative for the Pentagon or the Democratic Party.

Jonathan Weisman, a politics writer who has been reporting on this story for the New York Times, told KCUR's Up To Date he isn't sure why these theories have spread so prominently.

"It's almost as if there is this strain of conspiratorial thinking in the movement that made Donald Trump, the MAGA movement, that nothing good could actually be real. That they have to see through the contrivances of mass media to the nefarious conspiracy beneath," said Weisman.

"The whole country was so into the love story between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift that the right had to get in and say, 'It's not what it seems to be.'"

