Up To Date

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became the targets of conservative conspiracies

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 5, 2024 at 3:59 PM CST
People standing in an enclosed booth cheer. One of them is dressed as Santa Clause. On either side of him are two women wearing red and cheering. The woman at right is Taylor Swift.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
Taylor Swift watches during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become the talk of the town ever since the popstar attended a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium back in September. Since then, unfounded conspiracy theories from the far-right have swirled around the power couple.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the focus ofnumerous right-wing conspiracy theories since the beginning of their relationship. Some conservative politicians and news outlets have suggested, without evidence, that Swift is working as an operative for the Pentagon or the Democratic Party.

Jonathan Weisman, a politics writer who has been reporting on this story for the New York Times, told KCUR's Up To Date he isn't sure why these theories have spread so prominently.

"It's almost as if there is this strain of conspiratorial thinking in the movement that made Donald Trump, the MAGA movement, that nothing good could actually be real. That they have to see through the contrivances of mass media to the nefarious conspiracy beneath," said Weisman.

"The whole country was so into the love story between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift that the right had to get in and say, 'It's not what it seems to be.'"

Kansas City ChiefsTaylor SwiftTravis KelceDonald TrumpGOPSuper BowlRepublicans
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
