Up To Date

KCUR and KQED make a Super Bowl bet: Kansas City barbecue for San Francisco sourdough

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published February 9, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pumps up his team before the start of the Dec. 31 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Missouri.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.

This weekend will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl 58. In a public radio tradition, Kansas City's KCUR and San Francisco's KQED have made their own friendly wager.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. In accordance with public radio tradition, KCUR has made a friendly bet with our friends at San Francisco's KQED.

Last year, KCUR feasted on some Philly cheesesteaks wagered by sister station WHYY in Philadelphia, after the Chiefs beat the Eagles. And KCUR already collected from KQED — a container of It's-It ice cream sandwiches — the last time Kansas City beat San Francisco in 2020.

In the unlikely event that the San Francisco 49ers win on Sunday, KCUR will send some delicious Kansas City barbecue to KQED. If (when) the Chiefs win, KCUR will receive an abundance of San Francisco sourdough bread.

"Sourdough is probably one of our most famous products, and the history of it and the science of it is actually something that people talk a lot about," says KQED's morning radio news anchor Brian Watt. "It goes back a long, long way."

A woman in a red shirt and black vest stands behind a counter and greets a man in a blue suit, who is waving to people in the kitchen behind them.
On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske pressed Watt about how that bet might not be viewed as an even one.

"That might be true, but I think all I can say is that, we're going to win so you don't have to worry about it," Watt replied. "And you know what? I might be willing to just send you some bread even if we do win."

Watt predicts that, when it is all said and done, the 49ers will win the big game 21-10.

"I want the 49ers defense to show up and be present and be what everyone knows it can be, and find a way," Watt said. "Put some riddles out there that Mahomes simply cannot solve."

Kraske predicts a very different outcome on Super Bowl: He thinks Patrick Mahomes will win his third ring by a score of 28-17.

KCUR journalists and staff gathered for a Super Bowl potluck on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.
KCUR
KCUR journalists and staff gathered for a Super Bowl potluck on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Up To Date PodcastKansas City ChiefsfootballNFLsportsSuper Bowl
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
