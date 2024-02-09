KCUR and KQED make a Super Bowl bet: Kansas City barbecue for San Francisco sourdough

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in five years. In accordance with public radio tradition, KCUR has made a friendly bet with our friends at San Francisco's KQED.

Last year, KCUR feasted on some Philly cheesesteaks wagered by sister station WHYY in Philadelphia, after the Chiefs beat the Eagles. And KCUR already collected from KQED — a container of It's-It ice cream sandwiches — the last time Kansas City beat San Francisco in 2020.

In the unlikely event that the San Francisco 49ers win on Sunday, KCUR will send some delicious Kansas City barbecue to KQED. If (when) the Chiefs win, KCUR will receive an abundance of San Francisco sourdough bread.

"Sourdough is probably one of our most famous products, and the history of it and the science of it is actually something that people talk a lot about," says KQED's morning radio news anchor Brian Watt. "It goes back a long, long way."

On KCUR's Up To Date, host Steve Kraske pressed Watt about how that bet might not be viewed as an even one.

"That might be true, but I think all I can say is that, we're going to win so you don't have to worry about it," Watt replied. "And you know what? I might be willing to just send you some bread even if we do win."

Watt predicts that, when it is all said and done, the 49ers will win the big game 21-10.

"I want the 49ers defense to show up and be present and be what everyone knows it can be, and find a way," Watt said. "Put some riddles out there that Mahomes simply cannot solve."

Kraske predicts a very different outcome on Super Bowl: He thinks Patrick Mahomes will win his third ring by a score of 28-17.



Brian Watt, morning radio news anchor at KQED