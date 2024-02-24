© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Lawmakers and advocates want confidence in Kansas elections. But they disagree on how to do it

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published February 24, 2024 at 10:06 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A polling location in Hays, Kansas.
David Condos
/
Kansas News Service
A polling location in Hays, Kansas.

The Kansas legislature has taken up several bills this session that the ACLU says would make casting ballots harder. The House Committee on Elections' chair says the goal is to improve Kansans' confidence in elections, and that many of the measures won't make it to a vote on the floor.

Leavenworth representative Pat Proctor is worried about voter confidence in Kansas. So it's something he's prioritizing in the House Committee on Elections, where he's the chair.

"When half of the people in Kansas don't believe that the results of the election reflect the will of the voters, they stop voting," said Proctor.

The latest Kansas Speaks survey reported that 11% of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed with the idea that reported winners of elections reflect the candidates for which Kansans voted. 25.8% were neutral, and 9% responded "I don't know."

Micah Kubic, the executive director of the ACLU of Kansas, also wants voters to be confident in elections. But he worries that the measures being weighed to do it, such as one that would have designated ballots put in remote boxes as provisional until verified by the county election office, could discourage people from casting a ballot.

Proctor said he has no intention of bringing that measure, HB 2571, to a vote on the House floor.

"Whether that's the intent or the impact is for others to decide, but the impact is clear. That fewer people would be able to participate," Kubic said. "Especially something that marks a ballot as provisional.... that's a big red flag to folks that their vote is not going to be counted."

  • Rep. Pat Proctor, R- Leavenworth, Chair of the Kansas House Committee on Elections
  • Micah Kubic, executive director, ACLU of Kansas
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas politicspoliticsvotingKansas HouseElectionsVoter turnout
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now