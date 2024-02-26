A Shawnee Mission North graduate won a Grammy for Best Children's Album of the Year

Children are learning academics and social and emotional coping skills through music created by the duo 123 Andrés.

Originally from Shawnee, Christina Sanabria was teaching at public school when she met her now husband and music partner Andrés Salguero.

Salguero was performing with a different band when he decided he wanted to start his own group, which would include Sanabria.

"I did not think that I was headed towards a career in the arts," Sanabria said. "Over time, you know, we both realized that I also had a talent and a love for performing, and of course experience in the classroom. So next thing you know, I'm on stage too, and now we're a duo. And it's been over a decade performing."

The pair, who perform both English and Spanish songs for children, also won a Latin Grammy in 2016.

