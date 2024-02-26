© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A Shawnee Mission North graduate won a Grammy for Best Children's Album of the Year

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth Ruiz
Published February 26, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST
The duo 123 Andrés, formed by Christina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero, first performed together at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The husband-wife musical performers recently won a Grammy for Best Children's Album of the Year.
Maarten de Boer
Christina Sanabria didn't think she'd have a career in performing arts. The Johnson County native recently won her second Grammy for children's music as part of the duo 123 Andrés, whose album "We Grow Together Preschool Songs" won Best Children’s Album of the Year.

Children are learning academics and social and emotional coping skills through music created by the duo 123 Andrés.

Originally from Shawnee, Christina Sanabria was teaching at public school when she met her now husband and music partner Andrés Salguero.

Salguero was performing with a different band when he decided he wanted to start his own group, which would include Sanabria.

"I did not think that I was headed towards a career in the arts," Sanabria said. "Over time, you know, we both realized that I also had a talent and a love for performing, and of course experience in the classroom. So next thing you know, I'm on stage too, and now we're a duo. And it's been over a decade performing."

The pair, who perform both English and Spanish songs for children, also won a Latin Grammy in 2016.

Up To Date PodcastMusicKansasShawnee MissionShawneeUMKCGrammyshispanicSpanish languageperforming arts
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
