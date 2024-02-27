© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Award-winning Kansas City-born journalist Calvin Trillin reflects on his career in new book

By Steve Kraske,
Lauren Textor
Published February 27, 2024 at 1:22 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City native Calvin Trillin returns to the area for the local premiere of his memoir turned play, "About Alice,"
Richard Stamelman
Kansas City native Calvin Trillin returns to his hometown for a conversation about his latest release at a Rainy Day Books event.

At 88, Calvin Trillin is still writing and touring across the United States to promote his work. Trillin will appear in his hometown of Kansas City for a Rainy Day Books event on Feb. 28.

For more than 60 years, Calvin Trillin has reported on food, politics, crime, and the American civil rights movement.

Trillin was on the scene when six-year-old Ruby Bridges was escorted into William Frantz School by federal marshals during desegregation.

In his new book “The Lede: Dispatches From a Life in the Press,” Trillan discusses the line between his job as the reporter and his identity as a human being.

“I always said, ‘It’s not like covering the Michigan-Ohio State game,’” he said on Up To Date. “You can’t say that there’s a moral equivalency between the people who think that everybody in America is qualified to vote and the people who think that people who think that way should have their houses burned down.”

  • Calvin Trillin, journalist and author

Veteran “New Yorker” Writer Calvin Trillin in Conversation with David Von Drehle, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112. 

Up To Date Podcast
Steve Kraske
Steve Kraske
Steve Kraske
Lauren Textor
Lauren Textor
