Award-winning Kansas City-born journalist Calvin Trillin reflects on his career in new book

For more than 60 years, Calvin Trillin has reported on food, politics, crime, and the American civil rights movement.

Trillin was on the scene when six-year-old Ruby Bridges was escorted into William Frantz School by federal marshals during desegregation.

In his new book “The Lede: Dispatches From a Life in the Press,” Trillan discusses the line between his job as the reporter and his identity as a human being.

“I always said, ‘It’s not like covering the Michigan-Ohio State game,’” he said on Up To Date. “You can’t say that there’s a moral equivalency between the people who think that everybody in America is qualified to vote and the people who think that people who think that way should have their houses burned down.”



Veteran “New Yorker” Writer Calvin Trillin in Conversation with David Von Drehle, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

