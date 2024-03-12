© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City symposium considers how to address violence after city's deadliest year in history

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw says public safety experts will reveal evidence-based programs and national models having success in curbing violent crime during a symposium beginning Friday in Kansas City.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw says that, at the Friday symposium, public safety experts will reveal evidence-based programs and national models having success fighting back against violent crime.

Elected officials, law enforcement and community organizations will come together on Friday and Saturday for a public safety symposium and community forum on public safety and violence in Kansas City. The goal of the event is to "build on one comprehensive plan" to address those issues.

Last year was Kansas City's deadliest year on record with more than 180 homicides. On Friday and Saturday, the Kansas City United for Safety symposium and community forum will bring together stakeholders from throughout the community — and national experts — to consider ways to address public safety and gun violence.

Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw said the goals are to update efforts already underway, explore best practices from around the country and establish one comprehensive plan to create safe and thriving communities.

"The goal of this really is to bring us together and work on the collective impact that we can have in our community, our city."

Kansas City United For Safety Public Safety Symposium, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 15 at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64110. The Kansas City United For Safety Community Forum will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 16 at the same location.

Corrected: March 11, 2024 at 2:53 PM CDT
In the original broadcast of this segment, a speaker inaccurately suggested that Glock switches are legal. Possession and use of Glock switches are illegal under federal law in most circumstances, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
