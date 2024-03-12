Kansas City symposium considers how to address violence after city's deadliest year in history

Last year was Kansas City's deadliest year on record with more than 180 homicides. On Friday and Saturday, the Kansas City United for Safety symposium and community forum will bring together stakeholders from throughout the community — and national experts — to consider ways to address public safety and gun violence.

Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw said the goals are to update efforts already underway, explore best practices from around the country and establish one comprehensive plan to create safe and thriving communities.

"The goal of this really is to bring us together and work on the collective impact that we can have in our community, our city."



Kansas City United For Safety Public Safety Symposium, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, March 15 at the Kauffman Foundation Conference Center, 4801 Rockhill Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64110. The Kansas City United For Safety Community Forum will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 16 at the same location.