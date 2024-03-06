© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Victim's lawyer reacts after Missouri Gov. Parson commutes DWI sentence of Britt Reid

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published March 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST
A man with short blond hair wearing a blue suit with a yellow tie walks down a hallway in the Jackson County Courthouse.
Greg Echlin
/
KCUR 89.3
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid in a Jackson County courtroom in 2022 to enter a guilty plea in a drunk driving charge.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson commuted the sentence of former Chiefs coach Britt Reid, the son of the team's head coach Andy Reid, on Friday. He was handed a three-year sentence in 2022 for a drunk driving accident that permanently injured 5-year-old Ariel Young.

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had his prison sentence commuted by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday.

Reid, a former Chiefs assistant coach and the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, had been sentenced to three years in prison for causing a multi-vehicle accident while driving impaired. The crash permanently and severely injured then 5-year-old Ariel Young. Parson's action means Reid will serve the remainder of his sentence, until October 2025, under house arrest.

Condemnation of the governor's decision was swift and fierce, even from members of his own party. The victim's lawyer, Tom Porto, told KCUR he doesn't understand why Parson took that decision out of the hands of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole.

"(The family) didn't ever want to be put in this situation. They wanted it over as soon as it possibly could be over, and this just reopens it. It's been extremely hard for them," Porto said.

KCUR requested Parson join Up To Date to discuss his decision to commute Reid's sentence, but he was unavailable.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
