Victim's lawyer reacts after Missouri Gov. Parson commutes DWI sentence of Britt Reid

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid had his prison sentence commuted by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday.

Reid, a former Chiefs assistant coach and the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, had been sentenced to three years in prison for causing a multi-vehicle accident while driving impaired. The crash permanently and severely injured then 5-year-old Ariel Young. Parson's action means Reid will serve the remainder of his sentence, until October 2025, under house arrest.

Condemnation of the governor's decision was swift and fierce, even from members of his own party. The victim's lawyer, Tom Porto, told KCUR he doesn't understand why Parson took that decision out of the hands of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole.

"(The family) didn't ever want to be put in this situation. They wanted it over as soon as it possibly could be over, and this just reopens it. It's been extremely hard for them," Porto said.

KCUR requested Parson join Up To Date to discuss his decision to commute Reid's sentence, but he was unavailable.

