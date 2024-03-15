How one Kansas City organization is fighting against the gender pay gap

In 2024, the gender pay gap is still a significant issue here in the Kansas City region and around the country.

Nationwide, women who work full time year-round make about 84 cents on the dollar compared to non-Hispanic, white men in the same positions, according to the AAUW. Specific racial demographics show an even more stark outlook: Latina women and Black women earn 52 and 66 cents on the dollar respectively.

United Women's Empowerment (also known as United WE), a research-driven organization based in Kansas City that seeks to advance women's economic and civil leadership, is working to encourage employers to evaluate whether they're contributing to the problem.

"A great step for employers to take is just to ban salary history requirements on employment applications just to level the playing field," United WE CEO Wendy Doyle told KCUR's Up To Date.

The organization also encourages employers and employees to be transparent about salaries throughout the company.



Wendy Doyle, CEO of United WE

Data visualizations by Daniel Wheaton of the Midwest Newsroom.