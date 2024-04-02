Kansas City care partners share their experience with Alzheimer's: 'It’s been a difficult road’

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia, a progressive brain disease which affects memory, thinking and behavior.

A dementia diagnosis is life-altering, and a new national report by the Alzheimer’s Association reveals that many caregivers often need help navigating the healthcare system.

The report includes a list of services that would be most useful to caregivers, including a 24/7 support line and help scheduling appointments.

“Alzheimer's is a grief that doesn't really end, so you come to an acceptance of it,” Cindy Beasley, who cares for a family member with early-onset Alzheimer’s, told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But then there's still those daily losses that are really tough to deal with.”

