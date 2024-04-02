© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City care partners share their experience with Alzheimer's: 'It’s been a difficult road’

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:03 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A woman with dark hair speaks into a microphone in a recording studio.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR 89.3
Prisca Mendez Asaro is the program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter. A new national report by the association reveals that many caregivers often need help navigating the healthcare system.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia, and those who care for someone with the disease often need help navigating services. A new Alzheimer's Association report offers insight on how to make the process easier.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia, a progressive brain disease which affects memory, thinking and behavior.

A dementia diagnosis is life-altering, and a new national report by the Alzheimer’s Association reveals that many caregivers often need help navigating the healthcare system.

The report includes a list of services that would be most useful to caregivers, including a 24/7 support line and help scheduling appointments.

“Alzheimer's is a grief that doesn't really end, so you come to an acceptance of it,” Cindy Beasley, who cares for a family member with early-onset Alzheimer’s, told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But then there's still those daily losses that are really tough to deal with.”

  • Prisca Mendez Asaro, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter
  • Cindy Beasley, care partner for family member with early-onset Alzheimer’s 
  • Nina Westvold, care partner for family member with early-onset Alzheimer’s
Tags
Up To Date PodcastHealthhealth careAlzheimer'sdementiahealth insurancefamilyKansas CityKansasMissouriText KCUR
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now