Kansas City care partners share their experience with Alzheimer's: 'It’s been a difficult road’
Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia, and those who care for someone with the disease often need help navigating services. A new Alzheimer's Association report offers insight on how to make the process easier.
A dementia diagnosis is life-altering, and a new national report by the Alzheimer’s Association reveals that many caregivers often need help navigating the healthcare system.
The report includes a list of services that would be most useful to caregivers, including a 24/7 support line and help scheduling appointments.
“Alzheimer's is a grief that doesn't really end, so you come to an acceptance of it,” Cindy Beasley, who cares for a family member with early-onset Alzheimer’s, told KCUR’s Up To Date. “But then there's still those daily losses that are really tough to deal with.”
- Prisca Mendez Asaro, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Heart of America Chapter
- Cindy Beasley, care partner for family member with early-onset Alzheimer’s
- Nina Westvold, care partner for family member with early-onset Alzheimer’s