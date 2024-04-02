New podcast 'Landslide' highlights how the GOP came to embrace the role of cultural warrior

The new podcast series "Landslide" — from WFAE and Nuance Tales, distributed by the NPR Network — is about how the GOP remade itself as a conservative party in the mid-1970s.

The host of the podcast, Ben Bradford, told KCUR that Ronald Reagan’s brand of conservatism is at the center of that story, and his push for the 1976 nomination helped mold the party’s new political identity.

"If you look at what the political parties were at the time, and you look at how they dealt with particularly social and cultural issues, for better or for worse they sort of ran from them," Bradford said.

"Of course, that's a complete 180 from where we are right now, where often times those issues really dominate."

