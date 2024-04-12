© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

A Kansas City nonprofit wants more people to prepare for dying. How KC End of Life is helping

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 12, 2024 at 12:03 PM CDT
Those closest sometimes are unaware of what a dying loved one's wishes are. Advanced directives help alleviate some of the stress for everyone, before and after the passing.
Death is inevitable, so why don't more people plan for it? The nonprofit KC End of Life is teaching people how to prepare for passing, and how a doula can support everyone through the difficult times.

Only one in three adults in the U.S. have advanced directives for when they die.

"I think it's really hard for them to have that conversation with family members," said Niki Staab, an end-of-life doula and president of KC End of Life.

As Lumi Brinker's close friend was passing, Staab provided a variety of supports as a doula and ensured the wishes of the dying friend were carried out.

While to some, it doesn't matter what happens as they near death or after, having advanced directives helps alleviate some of the tension and confusion among loved ones.

"[E]ven if you don't care as much, it really helps out and means the world to your friends and family," Brinker said. "Because it's already such a chaotic time and you're dealing with so much grief and trying to let go that it's just so hard to make any kind of decision in that moment. And so you minimize that whenever you spell everything out."

  • Niki Staab, president of KC End of Life
  • Lumi Brinker, friend of KC End of Life client

Demystifying Your End-of-Life Wishes: Understanding Advanced Directives, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 16 at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, Cohen Room, 4801 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

Start the Conversation: Build Your Advance Directive Step by Step, 2-4 p.m. at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, Cohen Room, 4801 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
