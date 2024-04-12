A Kansas City nonprofit wants more people to prepare for dying. How KC End of Life is helping

Only one in three adults in the U.S. have advanced directives for when they die.

"I think it's really hard for them to have that conversation with family members," said Niki Staab, an end-of-life doula and president of KC End of Life.

As Lumi Brinker's close friend was passing, Staab provided a variety of supports as a doula and ensured the wishes of the dying friend were carried out.

While to some, it doesn't matter what happens as they near death or after, having advanced directives helps alleviate some of the tension and confusion among loved ones.

"[E]ven if you don't care as much, it really helps out and means the world to your friends and family," Brinker said. "Because it's already such a chaotic time and you're dealing with so much grief and trying to let go that it's just so hard to make any kind of decision in that moment. And so you minimize that whenever you spell everything out."



Niki Staab , president of KC End of Life

, president of KC End of Life Lumi Brinker, friend of KC End of Life client

Demystifying Your End-of-Life Wishes: Understanding Advanced Directives, 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 16 at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, Cohen Room, 4801 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.

Start the Conversation: Build Your Advance Directive Step by Step, 2-4 p.m. at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch, Cohen Room, 4801 Main St, Kansas City, Missouri 64112.