Rep. Sam Graves says it is time to bring in a new postmaster general as mail delays continue

As delivery delays at the U.S. Postal Service abound, customers of the federal mail service are growing increasingly frustrated.

So, three local members of Congress — Reps. Sam Graves, Emanuel Cleaver and Mark Alford — have introduced bipartisan legislation called the Pony Up Act. While it wouldn't directly address delays, it aims to protect consumers from late fees incurred on bills that were delivered late by requiring the Postal Service to pay them.

Congressman Graves told KCUR he also believes it is time for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was appointed in 2020, to be replaced.

"I think we need to find a postmaster that, yes, can get the job done. Y'know, again, DeJoy clearly can't get the job done, so let's move on to the next person until we find somebody that can," Graves told Up To Date.

