Up To Date

Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s business center provides services to help elevate Black-owned businesses

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:48 PM CDT
Brandon Calloway (right) co-founded Kansas City G.I.F.T. in 2020.
Kansas City GIFT
Brandon Calloway (right) co-founded Kansas City G.I.F.T. in 2020.

Kansas City G.I.F.T. is a local nonprofit working to address the racial wealth gap in our metro by helping Black entrepreneurs build and sustain their small businesses. While they provide grants, the organization's business center also provides free business coaching, accounting, marketing and more.

The local nonprofit Kansas City G.I.F.T. has been around since 2020, helping Black entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses through financial assistance and professional guidance.

Trish Mitchell owns eyewear and fragrance lines while also running her own magazine and a nonprofit. She says Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s services have been a crucial part of her success. The nonprofit's marketing assistance helped her get the attention of Walmart, which now sells some of her fragrances.

"We talk about K.C. Gift as an organization, a nonprofit, but for me they're more like family," Mitchell told KCUR.

"Because they've been instrumental in so many ways when it comes to my business and being an entrepreneur."

  • Brandon Calloway, co-founder and CEO of Kansas City G.I.F.T.
  • Trish Mitchell, business owner
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
