Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s business center provides services to help elevate Black-owned businesses
Kansas City G.I.F.T. is a local nonprofit working to address the racial wealth gap in our metro by helping Black entrepreneurs build and sustain their small businesses. While they provide grants, the organization's business center also provides free business coaching, accounting, marketing and more.
The local nonprofit Kansas City G.I.F.T. has been around since 2020, helping Black entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses through financial assistance and professional guidance.
Trish Mitchell owns eyewear and fragrance lines while also running her own magazine and a nonprofit. She says Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s services have been a crucial part of her success. The nonprofit's marketing assistance helped her get the attention of Walmart, which now sells some of her fragrances.
"We talk about K.C. Gift as an organization, a nonprofit, but for me they're more like family," Mitchell told KCUR.
"Because they've been instrumental in so many ways when it comes to my business and being an entrepreneur."
- Brandon Calloway, co-founder and CEO of Kansas City G.I.F.T.
- Trish Mitchell, business owner