Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s business center provides services to help elevate Black-owned businesses

The local nonprofit Kansas City G.I.F.T. has been around since 2020, helping Black entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses through financial assistance and professional guidance.

Trish Mitchell owns eyewear and fragrance lines while also running her own magazine and a nonprofit. She says Kansas City G.I.F.T.'s services have been a crucial part of her success. The nonprofit's marketing assistance helped her get the attention of Walmart, which now sells some of her fragrances.

"We talk about K.C. Gift as an organization, a nonprofit, but for me they're more like family," Mitchell told KCUR.

"Because they've been instrumental in so many ways when it comes to my business and being an entrepreneur."

