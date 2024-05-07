© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

With a new stadium and no losses, the Kansas City Current is on a roll

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:37 PM CDT
The Christopher S. Bond Bridge over the Missouri River is seen from the new CPKC Stadium as players warm up before an early-season match.
Reed Hoffmann
/
AP
The Christopher S. Bond Bridge over the Missouri River is seen from the new CPKC Stadium as players warm up before the match between the Kansas City Current and the Portland Thorns FC, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

The Kansas City Current is off to a great start during its first season at CPKC Stadium. The team leads the league in goals and hasn't lost a game over a month into the year.

The Kansas City Current as an organization earned a lot of praise for its historic new stadium on the riverfront. It's the first ever constructed expressly for a professional women's sports team. Now, the Current is also turning heads on the pitch.

Through seven games, the team comfortably leads the league in goals with 21 and have yet to lose, winning five and playing to a draw in two of their matches.

KCUR interim news editor and resident NWSL expert Madeline Fox told Up To Date that she attributes the team's offseason additions on offense as a primary reason for the team's success.

"(Temwa Chawinga) is the Malawian international that we picked up in the offseason; she was last year's world-leading scorer for men's and women's," Fox said.

"The highest men's scorer had 54 goals last year, that was Cristiano Ronaldo, a name people might know. Temwa had 63, so nine more."

Kansas City Current
