KMBC documentary to highlight the Kansas City Current's historic new stadium

The Kansas City Current made history last month when the team played the first game ever in its new stadium, the first in the world built expressly for a women’s sport. Now, KMBC is set to air a new documentary that will showcase CPKC stadium's origins, design, construction, and impact on Current fans.

Jamie Weiss is an anchor and reporter at KMBC who has been working on the documentary for months. She says the television special will "celebrate women in every sense."

"This is groundbreaking for women's equality, the fact that there is a level playing field — a pitch, if you will," Weiss told KCUR's Up To Date.

"We talk about past generations of (women) soccer stars, what they have had to go through to seeing where we're at now and where we still need to go. Even just looking at what this does for the metro."

The documentary will broadcast on April 10th at 9 p.m. on KMBC.

