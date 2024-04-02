© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

KMBC documentary to highlight the Kansas City Current's historic new stadium

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 2, 2024 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
CPKC Stadium, the new home of the Kansas City Current, sits on the Berkeley Riverfront.
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium, the new home of the Kansas City Current, sits on the Berkeley Riverfront.

KMBC 9 will air a new documentary about the Kansas City Current's historic new stadium, the first ever built for a women's sport. "A Pitch Fit For A Queen" is set to broadcast on April 10th.

The Kansas City Current made history last month when the team played the first game ever in its new stadium, the first in the world built expressly for a women’s sport. Now, KMBC is set to air a new documentary that will showcase CPKC stadium's origins, design, construction, and impact on Current fans.

Jamie Weiss is an anchor and reporter at KMBC who has been working on the documentary for months. She says the television special will "celebrate women in every sense."

"This is groundbreaking for women's equality, the fact that there is a level playing field — a pitch, if you will," Weiss told KCUR's Up To Date.

"We talk about past generations of (women) soccer stars, what they have had to go through to seeing where we're at now and where we still need to go. Even just looking at what this does for the metro."

The documentary will broadcast on April 10th at 9 p.m. on KMBC.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Currentdocumentarysportswomen's sportsBerkley Riverfrontsoccer
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now