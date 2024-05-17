© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Students of former all-Black Topeka grade schools will honor Brown v. Board anniversary

By Halle Jackson,
Lauren Textor
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:38 PM CDT
The Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park is the site of the former Monroe Elementary School, one of four all-Black schools in Topeka before the Brown v. Board decision. Former students will gather Saturday to commemorate the ruling's 70th anniversary.

Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregated schools were unconstitutional in the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Brown v. Board National Historical Park in Topeka will host a homecoming for former students of the city's four all-Black elementary schools. More than 200 students who attended Washington, Monroe, McKinley or Buchanan elementary schools during their operations are expected to gather at the park, which is at the site of the former Monroe Elementary School.

The event's date, May 18, is also intentional. Seventy years earlier — one day after the Brown decision came down — members of the Black community in Topeka gathered at Monroe Elementary School "to celebrate the victory, but also prepare themselves," according to Dr. Jim Williams.

"It was the end of the school year, so they had a few months to wonder what the next school year would be like," he said.

  • Dr. Jim Williams, superintendent, Brown v. Board National Historical Park
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
Lauren Textor
