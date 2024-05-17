Students of former all-Black Topeka grade schools will honor Brown v. Board anniversary

Seventy years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregated schools were unconstitutional in the landmark case Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Brown v. Board National Historical Park in Topeka will host a homecoming for former students of the city's four all-Black elementary schools. More than 200 students who attended Washington, Monroe, McKinley or Buchanan elementary schools during their operations are expected to gather at the park, which is at the site of the former Monroe Elementary School.

The event's date, May 18, is also intentional. Seventy years earlier — one day after the Brown decision came down — members of the Black community in Topeka gathered at Monroe Elementary School "to celebrate the victory, but also prepare themselves," according to Dr. Jim Williams.

"It was the end of the school year, so they had a few months to wonder what the next school year would be like," he said.

