Kansas City native and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to Israel: 'Don't make the same mistakes we made'

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, will be in Kansas City on Saturday to discuss his new book, "Walk Ride Paddle: A Life Outside" at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library.

Kaine's book highlights his travels hiking, cycling and canoeing amidst the wilderness within state he serves.

He is a native of the Kansas City area, and ran for vice president in 2016 with Hillary Clinton. He now serves on two crucial Senate committees: foreign relations and armed services.

While he believes that the U.S. needs to support allies like Israel and Ukraine, Kaine also wants Israel's military efforts to be more defensive than offensive.

"Defending against Hamas is one thing, but it can't be a green light to just wage war against Palestinians or Gazans," Kaine told KCUR's Up To Date.

Kaine said that just after the Oct. 7 attacks from Hamas, he urged the Israeli Ambassador to the United States to "not make the same mistakes" as the U.S. after 9/11.

"I have a feeling of sadder but wiser in this. If the U.S. had just gone after Al-Qaeda after 9/11, we would have had the world with us," Kaine said. "But the broadening of it to the global war on terror — and 'let's go after Iraq, too' — that worked out very badly for the United States and for the region."

"It's one thing to go after the attacker, it's another thing to make it bigger and more indiscriminate than that. And I feel like Israel is frankly falling prey to some of the same challenges that the U.S. kind of blundered into in the aftermath of 9/11."



Walk, Ride, Paddle: A Life Outside, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 24 at Kirk Hall in the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library location, 14 West 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105. Reception at 1:30.