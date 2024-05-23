© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

New Kansas City exhibit is an intimate look at chaplains and faith on the WWI battlefield

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:13 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Poppy's reflected on the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. Before Memorial Day, the Museum opened a new exhibit exploring the service of military chaplains during World War I.
National World War I Museum and Memorial
Poppies reflected on the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City. Before Memorial Day, the Museum opened a new exhibit exploring the service of military chaplains during World War I.

Compelled by their faith, military chaplains served unarmed in the trenches of battle during World War I. As Memorial Day approaches, a new exhibit at the National World War I Museum and Memorial provides an intimate look at the role of chaplains during the Great War.

During World War I, nearly 2,000 men served in the U.S. military as chaplains. These noncombatants, with no weapons and initially expected not to advance forward into the fight, marched on the battlefields to provide comfort, religious and spiritual healing to service members.

"We have records of chaplains basically saying to officers, 'No, I have to go with these men. What they're going to experience is horrific but I have to be next to them, I have to help them. This is their their most dire time of need,'" said Patricia Cecil, specialist curator of faith, religion and World War I at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

"Sacred Service," now on display, shares the story of chaplains through the war, and how combat transformed some people's religious beliefs.

"It's this really fascinating window where we can, I can, just sort of freeze the moment in time — this really unique time in global history — and really look at the way faith is playing out for people who are living through these chaotic, horrific moments," Cecil told KCUR's Up To Date.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastNational World War I MuseumWorld War IreligionfaithmilitaryU.S. Militaryhistory
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now