A plan to recruit the Chiefs to Kansas will be 'ready to go' in time for special legislative session

An effort to bring the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line to Kansas is ramping up again.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins say a bill to bring the Chiefs to Kansas and finance a new stadium with STAR bonds is in the works and will be "ready to go" for the start of the special session on June 18.

If there's enough interest from rank-and-file members, the bill could be brought to the floor during the session called by Gov. Laura Kelly to pass tax relief.

Masterson said that while tax breaks are still the priority, the time is now for a "real conversation" about the possibility of bringing the team to Kansas. The decision needs to be made within six months, ruling out the option of waiting until the legislature reconvenes in January to discuss it.

"We don't want to have the San Antonio Chiefs or something," Masterson told KCUR's Up To Date. "Where you have a true vacuum that removes the entire franchise from the metro area. We just want to make sure we're part of the conversation that keeps them here."

