Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri must 'be competitive' to keep Chiefs and Royals

Missouri should "be competitive" to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson told KCUR's Up To Date, but he does not plan to call his own special session to address the issue.

"I don't think anything is going to happen that quickly, or have to happen that quickly," Parson said.

Parson says there is no question Missouri needs to be worried about what sort of incentives are going to come out of the special Kansas legislative session, which begins Tuesday.

Kansas legislative leaders say they will propose using STAR bonds to lure both teams.

“I don’t blame them one bit trying to get those teams over there on their side of the state because they have a huge economic impact," Parson said.

However, Parson said there is a lot of communication happening "behind the scenes" to coordinate a plan for both teams.

