Up To Date

Gov. Mike Parson says Missouri must 'be competitive' to keep Chiefs and Royals

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 13, 2024 at 3:31 PM CDT
Players celebrate along the parade route after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII February 14, 2024. Kansas City could see at least a million fans downtown for a victory parade and rally Wednesday. The Chiefs are the NFL's first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in two decades.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Players celebrate along the parade route in Kansas City on Feb. 14, 2024 to celebrate the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

Kansas lawmakers seem poised to try to lure the Chiefs and Royals west of the state line. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told KCUR's Up To Date that he's not surprised — but that the state will need to do everything it can to keep the teams in Kansas City.

Missouri should "be competitive" to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson told KCUR's Up To Date, but he does not plan to call his own special session to address the issue.

"I don't think anything is going to happen that quickly, or have to happen that quickly," Parson said.

Parson says there is no question Missouri needs to be worried about what sort of incentives are going to come out of the special Kansas legislative session, which begins Tuesday.

Kansas legislative leaders say they will propose using STAR bonds to lure both teams.

“I don’t blame them one bit trying to get those teams over there on their side of the state because they have a huge economic impact," Parson said.

However, Parson said there is a lot of communication happening "behind the scenes" to coordinate a plan for both teams.

  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson
Up To Date PodcastMissouriGovernor Mike ParsonKansas City ChiefsMissouri legislature
