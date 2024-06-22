At the Coterie Theater, this Willy Wonka is a candy maker on-stage and off
Tanner Rose plays the eccentric chocolate maker Willy Wonka in The Coterie Theater production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which runs through Aug. 4. When he's not playing the world's most famous chocolatier, Rose himself works at a Kansas City chocolate shop.
Even before Tanner Rose was cast as Willy Wonka in The Coterie Theater's production of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," he was well-versed in chocolate.
Rose is a professional actor, but also works as a barista and server at Kansas City chocolate shop André's Confiserie Suisse.
Both the Coterie and André's have reveled in the coincidence. They're collaborating for the production, and Rose even got to "take over" for René Bollier, the head chocolatier, for a day — in costume, of course.
The Coterie's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" is shorter than most musicals, and is specifically geared toward children. Rose says it's been fun as an actor to "go into a place of imagination" with young viewers.
"There's something so lovely about performing to an audience that is innocent to theater etiquette. They're not breaking the rules, they just don't know them," Rose said.
The Coterie's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" runs until Aug. 4. Get tickets here.
- Tanner Rose, actor playing Willy Wonka in The Coterie Theater's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"
- Khalia Davis, producing artistic director, The Coterie Theater