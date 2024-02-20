© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Get to know The Coterie Theatre's new artistic director, Khalia Davis

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 20, 2024 at 4:24 PM CST
Khalia Davis will become the Coterie Theater's producing artistic director on Feb. 1. She previously held similar roles at children's theaters in New York and California.
Khalia Davis started as The Coterie's new producing artistic director on Feb. 1. Before landing in Kansas City, Davis helped lead the Bay Area Children’s Theatre in Oakland, California. Her appointment comes a year after her predecessor died by suicide amidst accusations of sexual abuse.

Davis’ appointment comes a year after long-time artistic director Jeff Church died by suicide amidst accusations of sexual abuse.

Davis told KCUR's Up To Date she recognizes part of The Coterie's recent past is troubled, and she's ready to help lead the theater into a stronger future.

"It's going to be something that is going to be there," Davis said. "But I think what I hope people are witnessing is that The Coterie is so strong in the foundation of how it started, and that's what we keep coming back to and that's what I'm excited to keep exploring."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
