Get to know The Coterie Theatre's new artistic director, Khalia Davis

Khalia Davis became The Coterie Theater's new producing artistic director on Feb. 1. She previously held similar roles at children's theaters in New York and California.

Davis’ appointment comes a year after long-time artistic director Jeff Church died by suicide amidst accusations of sexual abuse.

Davis told KCUR's Up To Date she recognizes part of The Coterie's recent past is troubled, and she's ready to help lead the theater into a stronger future.

"It's going to be something that is going to be there," Davis said. "But I think what I hope people are witnessing is that The Coterie is so strong in the foundation of how it started, and that's what we keep coming back to and that's what I'm excited to keep exploring."

