Up To Date

Author Hampton Sides will discuss the controversial explorer Captain Cook while in Kansas City

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 2, 2024 at 6:57 PM CDT
Written by Hampton Sides, "The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contract and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook," is a historic nonfiction about the voyage and decisions leading up to the killing of Captain James Cook.
Written by Hampton Sides, "The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contract and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook," is a historic nonfiction book about the voyage and decisions leading up to the killing of Captain James Cook.

At a Rainy Day Books event, New York Times bestselling author Hampton Sides will talk about his new book detailing the final voyage of Captain James Cook.

Bestselling author Hampton Sides takes readers on a high-seas adventure in his latest book, "The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook."

The nonfiction book recounts the voyage that would lead to the death of Cook, a once celebrated, now controversial explorer.

Sides, a New York Times bestseller, is drawn to adventure and characters when he's searching for a new subject.

"I'm looking for great characters," the author told KCUR's Up To Date. "I'm looking for complicated characters who perhaps, in today's age, are viewed both as villains and heroes. Cook is certainly one of those guys."

NY Times Bestselling author Hampton Sides presents "The Wide Wide Sea," 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jul. 10 at the Unity Temple on the Plaza Fillmore Chapel Kansas City, Missouri 66112.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
