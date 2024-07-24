How Kansas City has been preparing for the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on homelessness

Homelessness in America is at a record high. Last year, it was estimated that more than 650,000 people were living in tents, cars and shelters.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling upholding so-called “no camping” ordinances — local or state laws making it illegal for people to sleep outdoors in public areas, even in places where there aren’t shelters that can easily accommodate those without housing.

Kansas City Police Department Sergeant Ashley McCunniff heads the unit's Crisis Intervention Team, which is sent out when officers engage with people experiencing mental health conditions.

McCunniff told KCUR's Up To Date that her team has been working closely with the city's Houseless Prevention Coordinator, Josh Henges.

“You know, we have a very divided city, and some want us to enforce rules around homelessness, and then some want us to provide resources and provide all of their ways of living," McCunniff says. "And so that's why we're working with Josh and his folks and all the community resources to solve the problem before we get there.”

