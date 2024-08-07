KC Soundcheck: Vincent Orsolini

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

Kansas City musician Vincent Orsolini's sound isn't easy to describe. When he sits down to write in his home studio, he mixes genres like paint hues, blending jazz, funk, disco, R&B and more to create something unique and authentic to himself.

"It's like when you have that first sip of coffee, and it's this adrenaline of creativity. For me, when I sit down in the studio, it's the same thing," Orsolini told KCUR's Up To Date. "I'm like, 'I should put a little bit of this in there, and I should put a little bit of like — what about organ, and what about a choir?'"

Orsolini was born in San Francisco and grew up in south France, where he studied jazz at a conservatory. He's been working in Kansas City's music scene since he moved here eight years ago.

"I had the opportunity to either go to L.A. or Kansas City, those were my two options at the time. And knowing Los Angeles and knowing that energy and that creative energy, I wanted to discover something new," he said. "And so when I landed here, I was not only breath-taken by the history of jazz, but also the community and how close the community is for musicians."

Orsolini often collaborates with other artists he thinks of as family. His newest EP, "It's About Time," released July 25, features local artists like Kadesh Flow and Kemet Coleman.

"You can operate as one brain, but then you start bringing other people with different backgrounds and different creative backgrounds, and it changes the trajectory of your project in in a profound way," Orsolini said.

