Up To Date

KC Soundcheck: The Salvation Choir

By Steve Kraske,
Sireen Abayazid
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:17 PM CDT
The Salvation Choir smile at the camera with Kansas City musician Kevin Morby.
The Salvation Choir with Kansas City musician Kevin Morby. The choir covered his song, "This Is A Photograph" in 2023.

The Salvation Choir started as a church choir for Congolese and Tanzanian immigrants in Kansas City. Now, it's a band with over 40 members that brings its infectious Rumba sound to shows and festivals across the region.

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

The Salvation Choir was formed in 2019 as part of the service at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Independence, Missouri, made of primarily Congolese refugees. They've since played their Rumba music at The Ship, Boulevardia and other festivals around the metro.

The band's volunteer manager Phil Dickey, a musician himself, says he met the choir in 2020 after inviting his neighbors, the Wilondja family, over for a bonfire-style jam in the early days of the pandemic.

"That was the moment I realized I live next door to my favorite band," Dickey said.

The Salvation Choir rehearses on Saturdays (and sometimes Sundays) inside a garage in Kansas City's historic northeast.
Arts & Life
Laura Spencer

The Salvation Choir's leader, Eddie Wilondja, writes most of their music. He says the themes of his songs are based in love, faith and peace.

"I just write music that will make other people happy," Wilondja said.

The band's next performance is at the Celebrate AMERI'KANA music festival on July 27 at the Concourse Park.

  • Eddie Wilondja, Salvation Choir leader and songwriter
  • Pelo Wilondja, Salvation Choir drummer and singer
  • Phil Dickey, volunteer manager of the Salvation Choir
Up To Date PodcastKC Soundcheck
