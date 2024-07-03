KC Soundcheck: The Salvation Choir

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

The Salvation Choir was formed in 2019 as part of the service at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Independence, Missouri, made of primarily Congolese refugees. They've since played their Rumba music at The Ship, Boulevardia and other festivals around the metro.

The band's volunteer manager Phil Dickey, a musician himself, says he met the choir in 2020 after inviting his neighbors, the Wilondja family, over for a bonfire-style jam in the early days of the pandemic.

"That was the moment I realized I live next door to my favorite band," Dickey said.

The Salvation Choir's leader, Eddie Wilondja, writes most of their music. He says the themes of his songs are based in love, faith and peace.

"I just write music that will make other people happy," Wilondja said.

The band's next performance is at the Celebrate AMERI'KANA music festival on July 27 at the Concourse Park.

