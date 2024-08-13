© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

What to expect at Kansas City's 2024 Ethnic Enrichment Festival

By Brian Ellison,
Sireen Abayazid
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:43 PM CDT
Kansas City's Ethnic Enrichment Festival has been running for 44 years. This summer, more than 40 vendors are gathering to showcase their food and traditions.

Dozens of cultures come together this weekend at Swope Park for a celebration filled with music, dance and lots of food.

Kansas City's Ethnic Enrichment Festival has a packed schedule of food and dance to celebrate its 45th year. Over 60 countries and cultures will host booths at the event this weekend.

The celebration is a chance for people to showcase their ethnicity’s food and traditions. John Jespersen, the commissioner for Denmark, says the festival can also bring together people whose cultures have a history of conflict.

“I do think this is a great way for countries to come together. And I do think that the other countries are very supportive of trying to make things calm and relaxed during events like ours,” Jespersen said.

The festival is held at Swope Park and runs from Friday, Aug 16 through Sunday Aug. 18.

  • Jim Wilson, Assistant Festival Manager
  • Marti Wilson, Ethnic Enrichment Commission Treasurer
  • John Jespersen, EEC Commissioner of Denmark
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Sireen Abayazid
Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Email her at sabayazid@kcur.org.
See stories by Sireen Abayazid
