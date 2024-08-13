What to expect at Kansas City's 2024 Ethnic Enrichment Festival

Kansas City's Ethnic Enrichment Festival has a packed schedule of food and dance to celebrate its 45th year. Over 60 countries and cultures will host booths at the event this weekend.

The celebration is a chance for people to showcase their ethnicity’s food and traditions. John Jespersen, the commissioner for Denmark, says the festival can also bring together people whose cultures have a history of conflict.

“I do think this is a great way for countries to come together. And I do think that the other countries are very supportive of trying to make things calm and relaxed during events like ours,” Jespersen said.

The festival is held at Swope Park and runs from Friday, Aug 16 through Sunday Aug. 18.

