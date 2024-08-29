© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Jackson County Prosecutor pushes for collaboration in solving property crimes

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 29, 2024 at 8:31 PM CDT
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker discusses the case involving two juveniles facing charges in connection with the Chiefs Super Bowl rally.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told KCUR's Up To Date Thursday she wants to see more communication between her office and the police department.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker says her office charges about 80% of the cases it receives from the Kansas City Police Department, including property crimes. But she told KCUR's Up To Date it will take more than prosecution to solve the greater issue of crime in Kansas City.

Property crime has become a rising concern among Kansas Citians, especially this summer as auto thefts and car break-ins skyrocket.

On Wednesday, popular chef and Kansas City Irish Fest organizer Shaun Brady was fatally shot outside his restaurant on 63rd Street and Rockhill Road while trying to intervene in a possible car burglary.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told KCUR's Up To Date Thursday she wants to see more communication between her office and the police department.

"I believe the police community, the prosecutor need to be at the table together and collaborating on people that I would call high value people, people who are regularly stealing cars, regularly committing burglaries,” Baker said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
