Jackson County Prosecutor pushes for collaboration in solving property crimes

Property crime has become a rising concern among Kansas Citians, especially this summer as auto thefts and car break-ins skyrocket.

On Wednesday, popular chef and Kansas City Irish Fest organizer Shaun Brady was fatally shot outside his restaurant on 63rd Street and Rockhill Road while trying to intervene in a possible car burglary.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told KCUR's Up To Date Thursday she wants to see more communication between her office and the police department.

"I believe the police community, the prosecutor need to be at the table together and collaborating on people that I would call high value people, people who are regularly stealing cars, regularly committing burglaries,” Baker said.

