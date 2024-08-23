© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Why is Kansas City seeing a spike in car thefts?

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 23, 2024 at 5:04 PM CDT
KCPD captain of property crimes Rob Schreiber joined Up To Date on Friday to discuss the metro’s uptick in auto thefts and car break-ins.
Halle Jackson
/
KCUR 89.3
Capt. Rob Schreiber of the Kansas City Police Department's property crimes unit joined Up To Date to discuss the metro’s uptick in auto thefts and car break-ins.

More than 5,000 stolen auto reports have been made this year, with over 900 submitted in July. Capt. Rob Schreiber of the Kansas City Police Department told Up To Date about half of all reports are for Kias and Hyundais, which are easy to steal.

If you feel like auto theft is becoming more common in Kansas City, you're not alone. According to data from the Kansas City Police Department, the metro has been seeing an increase in car-related crimes over the last few years.

Kansas City residents made 4,351 stolen auto reports in 2021; by 2023, that number had jumped to 7,567.

Capt. Rob Schreiber with the Kansas City Police Department 's property crimes unit said the spike in cases is partially due to how easy it has become to steal Kias and Hyundais.

"They're very easy to break into, very easy to steal. Quite a bit of social media videos telling you how to do that. So that's been a big driver from from what we've seen," he told KCUR's Up To Date.

Schreiber suggested several ways to avoid becoming a victim of car theft, including parking in front of cameras and in well-lit areas, and using a steering wheel lock, which KCPD offers free to owners of certain Kias and Hyundais.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
