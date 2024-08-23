Why is Kansas City seeing a spike in car thefts?

If you feel like auto theft is becoming more common in Kansas City, you're not alone. According to data from the Kansas City Police Department, the metro has been seeing an increase in car-related crimes over the last few years.

Kansas City residents made 4,351 stolen auto reports in 2021; by 2023, that number had jumped to 7,567.

Capt. Rob Schreiber with the Kansas City Police Department 's property crimes unit said the spike in cases is partially due to how easy it has become to steal Kias and Hyundais.

"They're very easy to break into, very easy to steal. Quite a bit of social media videos telling you how to do that. So that's been a big driver from from what we've seen," he told KCUR's Up To Date.

Schreiber suggested several ways to avoid becoming a victim of car theft, including parking in front of cameras and in well-lit areas, and using a steering wheel lock, which KCPD offers free to owners of certain Kias and Hyundais.

