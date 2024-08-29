© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

This Grammy-nominated producer is mentoring aspiring Kansas City musicians

By Steve Kraske,
Sireen Abayazid
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
DistrKCt student Crishawn Holmes, founder Jo Blaq and student Ja'naeya Beard.
Courtesy of Jo Blaq
DistrKCt student Crishawn Holmes, founder Jo Blaq and student Ja'naeya Beard.

The Kansas City organization DistrKCt IS teaches audio engineering, music production and content creation to students around the metro. It’s run by Jo Blaq, a multi-platinum producer from Wyandotte County.

Joseph Macklin, also known as Jo Blaq, found his way into music producing after graduating from Washington High School in Kansas City, Kansas, and moving to Los Angeles. Macklin has had major success in the industry and has worked with Ariana Granda, Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.

He founded the nonprofit DistrKCt IS to bring the resources and mentorship he found on the West Coast back to his hometown. The multi-media school teaches audio engineering, music production and content creation to students around the metro.

One of Macklin’s students, Ja’naeya Beard, recorded and produced her song “My Life” with the help of DistrKCt.

“Nobody really knows my backstory, because I put a smile on every day,” Beard said. “I just thought to take the time out of my day to really show people who I really am.”

Macklin says Beard’s song resonated with him and other DistrKCt students.

“That’s what music is, people telling their stories,” Macklin said. “To hear her story, [there] was a lot I learned about her that I didn’t know.”

  • Jo Blaq, music producer and founder of DistrKCt IS
  • Ja’naeya Beard, DistrKCt IS student
  • Chrishawn Holmes, DistrKCt IS student
Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureMusicnon-profitsGrammys
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Sireen Abayazid
Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Email her at sabayazid@kcur.org.
See stories by Sireen Abayazid
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now