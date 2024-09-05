© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Postal Service delays have gotten deadly for baby birds

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia BrancartHalle Jackson
Published September 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Consumers in Missouri and Kansas have faced frequent delays in their mail service.
Consumers in Missouri and Kansas have faced frequent delays in their mail service.

Sending birds through the mail is a longstanding practice in the United States, but reports of deliveries that come too late for hatchlings to survive are getting more common. It's part of a larger trend of complaints about delays within the U.S. Postal Service.

For more than 100 years, mail-order birds have been delivered to farmers' doorsteps through the U.S. Postal Service. But since the pandemic, more and more boxes are showing up silent — an indication that the birds haven't survived.

Postal delays have increased since 2020, first due to workforce constraints from the pandemic and later because a new ten-year plan for the USPS requires mail to slow down to save money.

But for live animal shipments, those delays can prove deadly, and a burden to small businesses that sell them. One breeder, Kelly Warren, has lost hundreds of dollars on a single shipment.

"When a customer receives a bunch of dead birds, she refunds them, and it's out of pocket. She might get shipping cost back, but that doesn't always happen," said Kavahn Mansouri, a reporter for the Midwest Newsroom, who recently published an issue on the phenomenon.

  • Kavahn Mansouri, investigative reporter, Midwest Newsroom
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for Up To Date, I create sound-rich talk show segments about the individuals and communities that call Kansas City home. Whether it’s a poet, a business owner or a local lawmaker, I seek out diverse voices to help break down the biggest stories of the day. After listening to the show, I want Up To Date listeners to feel informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. You can reach me at claudiab@kcur.org
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
