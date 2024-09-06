Need help navigating student loans? Here are tips from Kansas City experts

Most people who want to get a college education these days need to get student loans. In fact, 61% of graduates in 2022 needed to borrow money, per data from the U.S. News and World Report.

Financial advisor Jack Giardino of Inflection Point Wealth Advice told KCUR that one of the most important things students can do to lessen the financial burden of paying for college is to spend time learning about opportunities at the financial aid office of their university.

"The student aid office on campus is your best friend. They're there, they're getting paid to help students and their parents navigate how to pay for college," Giardino told KCUR.

"(They can help you learn) what opportunities are out there, whether it is the federal loan program, PLUS program or private loans. Or some of the best types of ways to pay for school: scholarships and grants, because we don't have to pay them back."

