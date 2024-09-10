© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

100 years of City Union Mission, Kansas City's oldest homeless shelter

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:43 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City's oldest homeless shelter is celebrating 100 years in operation.
City Union Mission
Kansas City's oldest homeless shelter is celebrating 100 years in operation.

The City Union Mission downtown turns a century old this month. The CEO and executive director told KCUR's Up To Date how the city's oldest homeless shelter has adapted to meet the modern day needs of unhoused people.

Founded by the Rev. David and Beulah Bulkley, the City Union Mission opened its doors in 1924 to provide meals, beds and religious services for unhoused individuals in Kansas City.

But 100 years later, the needs of Kansas Citians have grown. An estimated 1,800 people are unhoused in the Jackson County area, according to the most recent point-in-time survey last year.

In recent decades, CEO Terry Megli says City Union Mission has added emergency services, substance recovery programs, transitional housing and job development.

“With those four elements, we really believe that we can help somebody move past homelessness and become to have a stable, productive lifestyle," Megli told KCUR's Up To Date.

The goal is to help people escape the cycle of poverty for good.

"Through some short-term programming and life skill classes and and trauma healing counseling, they can be able to begin to discover who they really are, address the root cause and then begin to move forward with some healthy goals," Megli said.

Megli said 86% of the people who graduate from the Mission's nine-month recovery program have gotten jobs.

"We needed to move towards a highly trained staff, so we have addiction counselors now, we also have licensed professional counselors that are being able to provide that trauma healing that they need," Megli said. "I think that's been the significance for us, is pivoting to the mental health needs.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)homelessnesshomelessunhoused
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now