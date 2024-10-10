Kansas Democrats take aim at legislature's GOP supermajority in the 2024 election

The Kansas Republican Party has held a veto-proof majority in both the state House and Senate since 2010. Across the country, 29 states have a legislative supermajority, but Kansas is one of only four where the supermajority and governor's office are held by different parties.

For Kansas Democrats, 2024 will be the last chance to break the supermajority before Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's term ends in 2026.

In the past two sessions, the Republican-led legislature has overridden Kelly's veto 15 times.

"This supermajority question is not about what Democrats will be able to produce, it's about what they'll be able to prevent," says Kansas News Service reporter Zane Irwin.

Democrats have reason to believe this election cycle will finally allow them to sustain a veto for a few reasons. A groundswell in support for abortion rights since the end of Roe v. Wade in 2022, as well as shifting demographics, could play into Democratic victories in key races.

Johnson County is ground zero for many Democratic efforts.

"A phenomenon going all around the country is that there's a bigger fight for these swing voters, these white suburban voters," Irwin says. "And if there's anything Johnson County is, it's white and suburban."

But Johnson County itself has become more diverse. "There is increasing immigration into the area, which could be having an effect as well," Irwin says.

Two races Irwin says to watch are House District 15 in Olathe, where Republican Lauren Bohi is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent state Rep. Allison Hougland, and Senate District 11 in southern Overland Park, where Democrat Karen Thurlow is challenging Republican incumbent state Sen. Kellie Warren.

Find a full list of competitive Kansas Legislature races on KCUR's 2024 KC Voter Guide.