Up To Date

Ahead of the 2024 election, how do Missouri and Kansas voters feel about the issues?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published October 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A white paper sign with red letters is taped to a green door. It reads "Vote Here." A person is seen walking through an open door in the background.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Poll workers stand by waiting for voters to cast their ballots during absentee voting at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center in 2020.

New polling from The Midwest Newsroom and Emerson College Polling Center highlights the views of voters in four states — including Missouri and Kansas — on political and social issues like abortion, control of police, and more.

The Midwest Newsroom, based at KCUR, has gathered new polling data on how voters feel about major issues in the states of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa.

The Midwest Newsroom partnered with Emerson College Polling to conduct surveys of registered voters Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2. The sample size was 1,000 persons in each state, with a margin of error of + or – 3% and a 95% confidence level.

On the issue of abortion, polling in Missouri and Kansas garnered similar results.

The Midwest Newsroom also asked Missourians and Kansans whether they believe elected officials are influenced mostly by their own self interests or by what is in the best interests of their state.

You can learn more the data uncovered by the Midwest Newsroom's polling here.

Up To Date PodcastvotingBallot IssuecrimeimmigrationabortioneconomyGovernmentMissouri elections 2024Kansas elections 2024
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
