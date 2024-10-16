Movies to watch this Halloween: Kansas City film critics share their favorites

The weather is getting chilly, decorations are going up, and Halloween is in the air. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the season, including no shortage of movies.

Up To Date's panel of film experts agree a good Halloween movie should be the right mix of spooky, fun, and nostalgic.

Mitch Brian, a screenwriter and professor of film at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, says his ideal Halloween films "are movies that, for one reason or another, you hold dear to your heart."

Brian also likes his Halloween movies scary — which not everyone does.

"I'm not into the big frights and scares, and so I like a Halloween movie that can be enjoyed by the full family," says Lonita Cook, the film critic for KCTV-5.

Abby Olcese, a freelance writer and author who has served as the film editor of The Pitch, says the feel of a movie is as important as the plot when it comes to Halloween.

"Big haunted houses, cool weather, autumn leaves, anything that includes any kind of combination of that is usually a winner in my book," Olcese says.

No matter what you're looking for in a movie to watch this October, KCUR's film panel has a recommendation for you.



Mitch Brian's recommendations

"Rosemary's Baby," 1967

In this psychological horror film, Rosemary (Mia Farrow) experiences a harrowing pregnancy with increasingly unsettling, and demonic, side effects. Brian, who shows this film every year in his class, adds that he enjoys the entertainment value beyond the horror.

"You don't expect there to be a cult of Satanists next door. So there's a real humor underneath the whole thing," he says.

"The Witch," 2015

Brian calls this A24 horror movie, starring Anya Taylor-Joy in her first-ever role, "an extraordinary piece of art." Set in 1630, it follows a family in colonial New England as they struggle to establish a homestead on the edge of a dark forest.

Brian says this historically-accurate period drama "becomes this unraveling of a family aided by what may or may not be a demonically-possessed goat named Black Phillip." He recommends "The Witch" for any fans of horror, history, or cinema.

"Bride of Frankenstein," 1935

In this sequel to 1931's "Frankenstein," Frankenstein's monster learns to speak while the mad scientist Dr. Pretorius and his young protege Henry Frankenstein work to create a bride for the monster. Despite being nearly a century old, the film is also notable for its LGBTQ+ themes, and features an openly gay actor and director.

"It was the first camp was before camp was even a term," Brian says.



Abby Olcese's recommendations

"House," 1977

"House" is a surrealist Japanese horror comedy, in which a group of schoolgirls go to a strange house in the country for a weekend. The house gradually eats them alive in a series of over-the-top, bloody, and cartoonish supernatural events.

"It's just a very strange and interesting and singular experience that I would encourage people to have," Olcese says.

"Trick 'R Treat," 2007

This film differs from the panel's other recommendations, as it's an anthology of short Halloween stories. "Trick 'R Treat" weaves together interconnected stories of Halloween in the same town. While horror is certainly present, Olcese praises the film's tongue-in-cheek nature.

"(There is) a dark undercurrent of humor that's very present here, as are nods to sort of classic DC comics horror," Olcese says.

"Drag Me To Hell," 2009

"Spider Man" director Sam Raimi returned to horror with this film about a bank teller (Alison Lohman) who is cursed by a woman after denying a loan request. Olcese praises Lohman's performance, and says the film is "a lot of fun."

"Very goopy, very gross, and very surprising in a lot of ways," Olcese says.



Lonita Cook's recommendations

"Coco," 2017

This animated Disney film follows a young boy named Miguel as he visits the Land of the Dead and learns about his ancestors. The story takes place around the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, which honors dead ancestors and takes place the day after Halloween.

Cook praises the film's music, and says the whole family will find something to love about "Coco."

"It's very vibrant, it's very evocative, and it's visually arresting. You kind of get that heart swell as you watch it," she says.

"Halloweentown," 1998

A teenage girl discovers she comes from a family of witches when she follows her grandmother to Halloweentown in this Disney Channel original movie. This kid-friendly film features spooky monsters and plenty of Halloween nostalgia.

Cook says this film is perfect for "something that is a little bit darker but you can still enjoy with your family."

"Monster Squad," 1987

In this family horror comedy, a group of kids thwart Count Dracula's attempt to take over the world. Cook says the film offers familiar Halloween memories for any Gen Xers, and a "kids saving the world" theme that younger viewers love.



In theaters now

"The Substance"

If you want a new film to watch in theaters, Olcese and Brian both recommend "The Substance," starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, for any horror aficionado.

Featuring blood, guts, and body horror, Brian warns this film is "for a particular taste."

Olcese recommends watching it in a crowded theater for maximum effect.

"I have never seen so many people contorted in so many forms of discomfort, like jaws on the floor," Olcese says.