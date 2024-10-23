Ranked choice voting is gaining popularity, but Missouri could ban it next month

When Missourians go to the polls, they'll vote on a variety of ballot issues.

Some, like Amendment 2, legalizing sports betting, and Amendment 3, overturning Missouri's abortion ban, have generated huge campaigns. But others, like Amendment 7, have flown more under the radar.

Amendment 7 would ban ranked choice voting, a system that asks voters to rank candidates in order of preference. Unlike the current voting system, the winner in a ranked choice election must have a majority of the vote. Candidates with the least support are eliminated until one receives more than 50% approval.

The voting method is on the rise around the country. But efforts to ban the practice are also growing.

"Just like all things, institutions have trends, and ranked choice voting is a little trendy right now," said Dr. Debra Leiter, an associate professor of political science at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Amendment 7 also asks to amend the state constitution to ban noncitizen voting. Noncitizen voting is already illegal in Missouri by state law.

