Up To Date

Ranked choice voting is gaining popularity, but Missouri could ban it next month

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published October 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Two people sit at long tables, bent over while they write. In foreground are cardboard dividers that are printed with a waving American flag and read "Vote Here"
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Voters at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Missouri cast their ballot Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2022.

Missourians will vote this election on a measure to ban ranked-choice and noncitizen voting, a proposal passed by the state legislature. Here's what you should know about Amendment 7.

When Missourians go to the polls, they'll vote on a variety of ballot issues.

Some, like Amendment 2, legalizing sports betting, and Amendment 3, overturning Missouri's abortion ban, have generated huge campaigns. But others, like Amendment 7, have flown more under the radar.

Amendment 7 would ban ranked choice voting, a system that asks voters to rank candidates in order of preference. Unlike the current voting system, the winner in a ranked choice election must have a majority of the vote. Candidates with the least support are eliminated until one receives more than 50% approval.

The voting method is on the rise around the country. But efforts to ban the practice are also growing.

"Just like all things, institutions have trends, and ranked choice voting is a little trendy right now," said Dr. Debra Leiter, an associate professor of political science at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Amendment 7 also asks to amend the state constitution to ban noncitizen voting. Noncitizen voting is already illegal in Missouri by state law.

  Dr. Debra Leiter, associate professor of political science at the University of Missouri-Kansas City
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
