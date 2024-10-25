© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Candidates for Missouri Senate District 7 debate abortion, crime, taxes and more

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published October 25, 2024 at 1:39 PM CDT
A woman, left, and a man appear inside a radio studio, seated at microphones. She is listening while he is gesturing and talking.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Democrat state Representative Patty Lewis, left, and Republican businessman Joey LaSalle appear on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 25, 2024.

Democrat Patty Lewis and Republican Joey LaSalle are running for Missouri Senate District 7 in western Jackson County. Both candidates joined KCUR's Up To Date to debate who would best represent voters.

Missouri Senate District 7, which stretches along the western edge of Jackson County south of the Missouri River, will send a new state senator to Jefferson City in January.

Democratic state Rep. Patty Lewis and Republican businessman Joey LaSalle are both competing for the open seat after state Sen. Greg Razer was appointed to the State Tax Commission.

Lewis and LaSalle joined KCUR's Up To Date for a debate ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Missouri Senate District 7
Democrat Patty Lewis and Republican Joey LaSalle are running to represent Missouri Senate District 7. This article is part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Lewis said she was proud of the bipartisan work she accomplished in her time in the House, despite being a member of the state's Democratic minority. LaSalle argued that Kansas Citians would be better served with someone who can work within the Republican supermajority.

Abortion was another major talking point. Lewis said she unequivocally supported access to reproductive health care, and issue that is particularly important to her as a registered nurse.

"I think it's critical that I remain down there (in Jefferson City) to be a sound voice that relies on on facts and science," Lewis said.

LaSalle would not say whether he would support Amendment 3, the statewide abortion rights ballot measure, but says he would respect the will of voters.

"I am, I guess, favoring abortion rights," LaSalle said.

On taxes and revenue, LaSalle wants to look at ways to decrease taxes and analyze spending."

"Do we want to continue to fund to throw dollars into the toilet and flush them?" LaSalle asked.

Lewis says she worries that lower taxes would harm state programs, and says Missourians should look at Kansas under former Gov. Sam Brownback as a cautionary tale about too many tax cuts.

"Public education suffered. Ultimately, it got a Democratic governor elected, which I'm all for, but certainly don't want to see it on our schools and services suffering," Lewis said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Josh Marvine
Josh is the 2024-2024 Up To Date intern. Email him at jmarvine@kcur.org.
