Stressed about the election? Here are a few tips to cope

It's not just you — nearly 70% of Americans are extremely stressed about next week's presidential election, according to the American Psychological Association. That's slightly up from 2020, but significantly higher than in 2016, when only 52% reported election-related stress.

Clara Sainte, a licensed clinical social worker in Kansas City, isn't surprised.

"The more divisive and polarized our society has become, the less bridges we've been able to build with each other," she said.

To deal with election anxiety, Sainte says "we can't process what we don't name."

Recognizing exactly how the feeling came to be, and where it's manifesting in your body, should be the first step. Then, take action — meditate, take a break from news and social media or take time for a hobby.

To learn more about how stress works in our bodies, and how to manage it healthily, check out the latest episode of the KCUR Studios podcast Seeking A Scientist.

