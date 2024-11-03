© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Stressed about the election? Here are a few tips to cope

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published November 3, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
LA Johnson
/
NPR

Americans are more stressed than normal about this year's presidential election. If you're feeling anxious waiting for results to come in, here are a few tips.

It's not just you — nearly 70% of Americans are extremely stressed about next week's presidential election, according to the American Psychological Association. That's slightly up from 2020, but significantly higher than in 2016, when only 52% reported election-related stress.

Clara Sainte, a licensed clinical social worker in Kansas City, isn't surprised.

"The more divisive and polarized our society has become, the less bridges we've been able to build with each other," she said.

To deal with election anxiety, Sainte says "we can't process what we don't name."

Recognizing exactly how the feeling came to be, and where it's manifesting in your body, should be the first step. Then, take action — meditate, take a break from news and social media or take time for a hobby.

To learn more about how stress works in our bodies, and how to manage it healthily, check out the latest episode of the KCUR Studios podcast Seeking A Scientist.

  • Clara Sainte, licensed clinical social worker with a private practice in Kansas City
Tags
Up To Date PodcastElectionsKansas elections 2024Missouri elections 2024stressanxiety
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now