Byron Roberson will be the first Black sheriff in Johnson County history

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Byron Roberson is the first Democrat in 96 years, and the first African American, to hold the office of Johnson County Sheriff. Chosen by voters in last week's election, Roberson succeeds the controversial sheriff Calvin Hayden, who had embraced far-right election conspiracies.

Prairie Village Police Chief Byron Roberson wasn't intimidated by the fact a Democrat hadn't held the Johnson County Sheriff's seat in nearly a century.

"That's the way I'm built," Roberson says. "If I'm going to take something on, I'm doing it to win."

Roberson's victory was also historic for becoming the first African American sheriff in Johnson County's 169-year history.

"I look forward to the day when there's not any more firsts," Roberson told KCUR's Up To Date.

Roberson takes over from outgoing Sheriff Calvin Hayden, a divisive figure who had embraced far-right politics, including debunked election conspiracy theories.

"The problem has been the leadership at the top," Roberson says.

Roberson plans on bringing a different approach to lead the department.

"I am a listener. I will listen to what they (the public) are saying, and that is what will determine the direction that the sheriff's office moves in," Roberson says.

Ultimately, Roberson views his win as a mandate to return to the bread-and-butter issues Johnson County voters care about.

"I'm talking about getting getting back to the public's safety, getting back to the things that are important to the citizens of Johnson County," he says. "That's what I intend on doing, not not politics."

  • Byron Roberson, Johnson County Sheriff-elect
