Johnson County will elect a new sheriff — and maybe change the Kansas GOP supermajority

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The candidates vying for Johnson County Sheriff on Nov. 5, including Democrat Byron Roberson, left, and Republican Doug Bedford.
Photos via Prairie Village city website and Doug Bedford's campaign website.
The candidates vying for Johnson County Sheriff on Nov. 5, including Democrat Byron Roberson, left, and Republican Doug Bedford.

Johnson County has a number of competitive down-ballot races, including elections for sheriff and district attorney. But the county also has competitive races in the Kansas House and Senate, which could determine if Republicans preserve their total control of the legislature.

Republicans are the clear majority in Johnson County, but in recent years, the political makeup of Kansas City's suburbs has begun to shift.

"Registered Republicans are still pretty clear majority or plurality in Johnson County — you actually do see the sharpest rise in people who are independent. And so that could speak to maybe former Republicans no longer identifying with the GOP," said Kyle Palmer, editor of the Johnson County Post.

Earlier this month, the Johnson County Post hosted a forums with candidates for the district attorney and sheriff races. Both races, which have been staunchly Republican for decades, are now seeing competitive Democratic candidates this election cycle.

The slow political demographic shift isn't just playing out in local elections. State senate races in Johnson County are also seeing steep competition as well. With Democrats only needing to flip two seats in the Kansas Senate, there's a lot of attention on District 9, District 10 and District 11 — all of which cover parts of the county.

Another Kansas race that could shake things up in the statehouse is House District 8, between incumbent Republican state Rep. Chris Croft and Democrat Pam Shernuk. Recent comments made by Croft about corporate tax rates are drawing eyes.

"Chris Croft is the GOP majority leader, so he is in a leadership position in Topeka. And so if he were to lose that, that would certainly make waves," Palmer said.

"Whether Republicans retain their super majority in Topeka really will most likely come down to Johnson County," Palmer said.

