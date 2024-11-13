How a Kansas City father turned his grief over his son into acts of charity

Jerry Anselmo's perspective on life shifted when a police officer rang his doorbell to notify the father of three that his youngest son, 28-year-old Brian Anselmo, had passed away.

In his new memoir "When the Doorbell Rang: Faith, Humor, and Newfound Purpose after the Loss of a Child," Anselmo describes his life being separated into "before" and "after" his son's death.

Anselmo founded the Brian M. Anselmo Foundation, which donates to Kansas City-area charities.

"There are 10 different main charities that we have,” Anselmo told KCUR’s Up To

Date. “With whatever money we have left over, we received grants, and we give

out smaller amounts to other charities.”

Anselmo said it’s important not to be stale with fundraising. Their major annual event, Dine and Dance with the Stars, brings in professional dancers from the hit TV show "Dancing with the Stars."

“It's amazing what a little creativity will do to enhance what you can do to raise money," Anselmo says.

With his new book, Anselmo hopes to reach even more people.

"When the Doorbell Rang: Faith, Humor, and Newfound Purpose after the Loss of a Child," book signing event, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Jasper's Italian Restaurant, 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, Missouri 64114

