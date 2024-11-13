© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How a Kansas City father turned his grief over his son into acts of charity

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:04 PM CST
Jerry Anselmo (middle) presents a check from the Brian M. Anselmo Foundation to Bob Renton (left), interim executive director and Ken Jackson (right) former executive director of Charlie's House.
An unexpected visitor changed the trajectory of Jerry Anselmo's life. In his memoir "When the Doorbell Rang," Anselmo tells the story of losing his son, and how it spurred him to form a nonprofit raising millions for Kansas City charities.

Jerry Anselmo's perspective on life shifted when a police officer rang his doorbell to notify the father of three that his youngest son, 28-year-old Brian Anselmo, had passed away.

In his new memoir "When the Doorbell Rang: Faith, Humor, and Newfound Purpose after the Loss of a Child," Anselmo describes his life being separated into "before" and "after" his son's death.

Anselmo founded the Brian M. Anselmo Foundation, which donates to Kansas City-area charities.

"There are 10 different main charities that we have,” Anselmo told KCUR’s Up To
Date. “With whatever money we have left over, we received grants, and we give
out smaller amounts to other charities.”

Anselmo said it’s important not to be stale with fundraising. Their major annual event, Dine and Dance with the Stars, brings in professional dancers from the hit TV show "Dancing with the Stars."

“It's amazing what a little creativity will do to enhance what you can do to raise money," Anselmo says.

With his new book, Anselmo hopes to reach even more people.

"When the Doorbell Rang: Faith, Humor, and Newfound Purpose after the Loss of a Child," book signing event, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Jasper's Italian Restaurant, 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, Missouri 64114

