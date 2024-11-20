KCUR's Renee Blanche celebrates 30 years soothing Kansas City with Night Tides

Anyone who's tuned into KCUR 89.3 on a Sunday night knows the iconic sound of Night Tides.

The genre is hard to describe, but the impact is decisive. The soothing electronic beats and instrumental melodies that host Renée Blanche curates each week create a space for people to come together to reflect and prepare for the week ahead.

Blanche is celebrating 30 years of hosting the show this month.

"My intention is that from a place of love," she told KCUR's Up To Date. "'Here, let's just do this together. Whatever is going on, we can get through this together, through this music.'"

Join KCUR to celebrate Renee Blanche's 30th Night Tides anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Belger Crane Yard Studios. Learn more here.

