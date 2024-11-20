© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

KCUR's Renee Blanche celebrates 30 years soothing Kansas City with Night Tides

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published November 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM CST
Renée Blanche has hosted Night Tides on KCUR 89.3 for 30 years.
Renée Blanche has hosted Night Tides on KCUR 89.3 for 30 years.

Blanche began hosting Night Tides on KCUR 89.3 in 1994. Celebrate her anniversary this Thursday at Belger Crane Yard Studios.

Anyone who's tuned into KCUR 89.3 on a Sunday night knows the iconic sound of Night Tides.

The genre is hard to describe, but the impact is decisive. The soothing electronic beats and instrumental melodies that host Renée Blanche curates each week create a space for people to come together to reflect and prepare for the week ahead.

Blanche is celebrating 30 years of hosting the show this month.

"My intention is that from a place of love," she told KCUR's Up To Date. "'Here, let's just do this together. Whatever is going on, we can get through this together, through this music.'"

Join KCUR to celebrate Renee Blanche's 30th Night Tides anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Belger Crane Yard Studios. Learn more here.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
