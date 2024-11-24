© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Thousands of miles from Kansas City, Jason Kander staged a fake wedding to save 383 lives

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
On their first night in Kansas City, Rahim Rauffi (back center) and his family pose with Jason Kander's family. The Rauffis fled Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control following the U.S. withdrawal.
The lives of Afghan civilians who worked alongside Americans were at risk once U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan. From more than 7,000 miles away, Army veteran and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander devised a rescue mission, "Operation Bella," to get allies away from the Taliban.

When the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, Jason Kander — an Army veteran and the former Missouri Secretary of State — was nearly 7,000 miles away.

He started planning a wedding at a hotel north of Kabul.

Relatives of Kander's interpreter, along with many other Afghan civilians, were at risk if they stayed in the country. But Kander, along with other veterans, was determined to bring them to safety.

The plan, named "Operation Bella," required the quick and secretive movement of nearly 400 people. Under the guise of the wedding, 75 families — none of whom had prior knowledge of the rescue mission — waited anxiously at a hotel banquet hall, as Taliban militants prowled outside the doors.

Women and children in the group helped keep the Taliban at bay as Kander and others worked to secure the proper documents to fly the civilians out of the country.

"The bravery of these people is just unmatched," Kander told KCUR's Up To Date.

Kander will share more details of "Operation Bella" in an interview with "60 Minutes" on CBS, Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m.

  Jason Kander, Army veteran and former Missouri Secretary of State
armyveteransAfghanistanJason Kanderwarrefugees
Steve Kraske
steve@kcur.org
Elizabeth Ruiz
elizabeth@kcur.org
