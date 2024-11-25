© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Bret Stephens and Deval Patrick on the 2024 presidential election and civility in politics

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:31 PM CST
President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens will be in Kansas City for an American Public Square event on Dec. 9. They joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss civility in politics, where Democrats went wrong in the 2024 election cycle, and other topics.

American Public Square's annual "Evening at the Square" features two prominent speakers in conversation with each other: former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and right-of-center New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.

Patrick and Stephens joined KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske to discuss how they engage with people on the other side of the political spectrum, the state of American politics, President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks and much more.

Evening at the Square 2024, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64111

Up To Date PodcastPresidential PoliticsAmerican Public SquarepoliticsGovernment
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
