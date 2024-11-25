Bret Stephens and Deval Patrick on the 2024 presidential election and civility in politics
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens will be in Kansas City for an American Public Square event on Dec. 9. They joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss civility in politics, where Democrats went wrong in the 2024 election cycle, and other topics.
American Public Square's annual "Evening at the Square" features two prominent speakers in conversation with each other: former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and right-of-center New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.
Patrick and Stephens joined KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske to discuss how they engage with people on the other side of the political spectrum, the state of American politics, President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks and much more.
- Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts
- Bret Stephens, columnist for The New York Times
Evening at the Square 2024, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64111