© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City artists represented the city in a music exchange with Northern Ireland

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published December 15, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City musicians Jass, Kadesh Flow, Kemet Coleman and Clarence Copridge IV recently represented Kansas City in Belfast, Northern Ireland as a part of a music exchange through UNESCO Cities of Music.
Jass Couch
Kansas City musicians Jass, Kadesh Flow, Kemet Coleman and Clarence Copridge IV recently represented Kansas City in Belfast, Northern Ireland as a part of a music exchange through UNESCO Cities of Music.

Kansas City is the only UNESCO City of Music in the United States. Four local musicians recently traveled to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to participate in a global music exchange.

There's no denying Kansas City's rich music heritage. A vast array of incredible musicians have called the city home, and its history as a hub for jazz and blues was the basis for Kansas City's designation as a UNESCO City of Music in 2017. It's the only city in the U.S. to hold that title.

As a part of that program, four Kansas City musicians — Kadesh Flow, Jass Couch, Clarence Copridge IV and Kemet Coleman — recently traveled to Belfast, Northern Ireland (another UNESCO City of Music), for a music exchange.

While there, they performed at the Belfast International Arts Festival, collaborated with local musicians and even interviewed with BBC Sounds, all in an effort to learn more about the city's music scene.

"I think there's a lot that we learned about the city of Belfast and their relationship with music," Coleman told KCUR's Up To Date. "That here in Kansas City, we can use that as an opportunity to see what we can do to fulfill our mission of uplifting the art form that we're most known for, which is music."

The exchange will continue in 2025, when musicians from Belfast will visit Kansas City for the annual Irish Fest.

  • Jass, local musician
  • Clarence Copridge IV, local musician
  • Kemet Coleman, local musician
Tags
Up To Date PodcastMusicKansas CityLocal music
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now