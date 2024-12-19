Food recs: Kansas City's best desserts

Everyone has their go-to dessert, especially during the holidays. Some people are chocolate fiends, others prefer a confection that is zippy and bright.

Carlton Logan’s go-to dessert is a brownie, and one of his favorites can be found at Blackhole Bakery on Troost Avenue. It’s called the Cosmic Brownie, and it reminds Logan, co-administrator of the Kansas City Eats Facebook Page, of the Little Debbie snacks he ate throughout childhood.

“A fudgy brownie with, like, a fudgy icing, and it's got these little chocolate candies on top,” Logan told KCUR’s Up To Date on Wednesday. “Well, Blackhole Bakery has recreated it.”

Food editor and restaurant critic Tyler Shane considers herself an unofficial ice cream sandwich connoisseur.

Regardless of the weather or time of year, she says, ice cream sandwiches are always a solid choice, and the quality of the sandwich often comes down to the cookie.

“It has to be soft enough to be able to bite through and not crumble whenever you eat it,” Shane says. “That is extremely important because then it's everywhere.”

For the perfectly-sized ice cream sandwich, Shane recommends stopping by Summersalt Ice Cream Co., in Prairie Village.

A guide to desserts in Kansas City wouldn’t be complete without mentioning André’s Confiserie Suisse, a third-generation Swiss chocolate shop in South Plaza. James Beard award-winning editor and freelance writer Jill Silva says the coconut macaroons are delicious.

“They're hard to do, and I think they do them just right,” says Silva, “and they dip them in their chocolate.”

Logan, Shane and Silva offer below their picks for the best desserts in Kansas City.

Tyler Shane, Kansas City Magazine :



Aurora Cafe & Bakery is my absolute favorite bakery right now. Hidden in a corporate building, they sell Mexican-inspired pastries. Everything is stellar but their artisan conchas are truly next level, especially the creme brulee variety.

Green Dirt on Oak ’s cheesecake is made with fresh, Green Dirt Farm sheep cheese, graham crust and seasonal fruit — and holy hell this thing is good! It’s perfect for those who like a little bit of tang to their sweets.

Zero Zero serves to-go tiramisu that is simple, compact and insanely delicious. The custard is made from scratch, then it’s a simple combo of lady fingers dipped in Goat Hill Coffee and Soda ’s cold brew. They’re not always available but, if they are, get it immediately!

The Restaurant at 1900 is serving a chocolate banana pudding paired with potato chips. It’s the equivalent of dipping your salty french fry in a chocolate milkshake — weirdly delicious.

Baba’s Pantry makes the best homemade baklava in the city. You must pair it with a Turkish coffee. It’s the breakfast of champions.

Summersalt Ice Cream Co. ’s flavors include mint chocolate chip, peanut butter, classic chocolate chip and more. I consider myself an ice cream sandwich connoisseur, and this Prairie Village parlor has some great ones. (My husband made sure to have a stockpile of these when I was pregnant.)

Sylas and Maddy’s Homemade Ice Cream is weirdly overlooked and I’m not sure why. I think they make some of the best ice cream in the city. Their Yellow Brickle Road flavor has changed me.

French Custard has created a cold weather ice cream club for the off-season, and they drop new flavors each week. It’s been so much fun to watch what they come up with, everything’s just overloaded with goodness.

Carlton Logan, Facebook’s Kansas City Eats :



French Market has lovely entrees, sandwiches and pastries. I highly recommend the Lemon Entremet. It’s a tall rectangular slice of sponge cake, mousse, icing and glaze.

Big Momma’s is well known for their selection of cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls. Another popular feature is their Sweet Potato Bar, a generous square of sweet potato filling on top of a crisp crust.

Meat Mitch Barbecue ’s Mini Whoopie Pies will have you wondering if this New England dessert is a pie? A cake? A cake-sandwich? It’s round, domed cakes with a creamy filling sandwiched in between. Flavors rotate daily and can be purchased as a single or a trio.

Kate Smith Soiree ’s macarons are very popular. On the day I visited, the same meringue had been used to make mini pavlovas, capped with icing and various toppings.

Blackhole Bakery has created their own version of the Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie snacks you grew up eating: a thick fudge brownie with icing and little candied dots.

Best Regards Bakery & Cafe ’s cream puffs are large and filled with pastry cream, then dusted lightly with powdered sugar. The eclairs are glazed with a bittersweet chocolate glaze. If owners Robert and Cherrie Duensing are going to make a wonderfully delicious treat, it will be authentic.

McLain’s Bakery ’s Chocolate Coconut Sandwich Cookies are sold in a bag of six, are just delicious, and they make a great stocking stuffer!

Jill Silva, Flatland :



Algerian Delights ’ most popular item is a Napoleon. Owner Achour Belkacem and his wife, Nadia Berrefas, offer lots of traditional French pastries, including croissants and tarts. Be sure to try a few unique North African pastries, too.

Dolce Bakery has light, yeast-raised rolls that are made with whole cranberry jam, orange filling, and vanilla cream cheese drizzle — a very Christmassy combination. They also have a cranberry, orange and almond cake.

The Pantry KC is a small bakery run by Dee Patel, best known for her Victoria sponge cake. I, however, love a warm spice profile, and recently had some of her exquisite pumpkin spiced cookies. Her treats are sold at Maps Coffee and Chocolate .

Jude’s Rum Cake is a two-decades-old Kansas City tradition. Owner Craig Adcock borrows his mother-in-law’s recipe to make his heavy, rum-soaked cakes. The result is rich, buttery and slightly boozy.

Ibis Bakery serves a laminated dough pastry originally from northwest France called kouign amann. The dough is 50% butter, and dusted with sugar and salt that caramelize when pressed into a muffin tin.

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream proves it’s never too cold for ice cream. My longtime Betty Rae’s favorite flavor is the apricot goat cheese, for its complex and satisfying flavors.

Christopher Elbow Chocolates makes one of the best holiday gifts ever! Fabulous flavors and great presentation make these confections something to remember. This time of year, I also enjoy the gourmet drinking chocolates — a fantastic stocking stuffer that’s perfect for cold, chilly days.

André’s Confiserie Suisse has been around since the 1950s and is still run by the same family. I am a huge fan of the chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons and signature chocolate almonds.

Listener recommendations:



