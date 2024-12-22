Here are Kansas City's must-see events this January
There's always something fun to do in Kansas City, but sometimes it can be hard to keep track. Adriana Davalos (aka @kclifestylegirl), a Kansas City content creator, joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss events happening in January that people might want to put on their calendar.
Kansas City's success on the field has made the city's sporting events a tough ticket to snag. But there are so many other forms of entertainment happening all around town.
Whether you're looking for a fun excursion with the family, a nice date night or laughs with friends, Adriana Davalos (also known as @kclifestylegirl on social media) has a rundown of things to plan for in January 2025.
Here are her suggestions:
- Monster Jam — T-Mobile Center
- Penguin March — Kansas City Zoo
- Kansas City Mavericks — Cable Dahmer Arena
- Kansas City Comets — Cable Dahmer Arena
- KU - K-State Basketball — Allen Fieldhouse
- Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan - T-Mobile Center
- Matt Fraser — Uptown Theater
- Hiplet Ballerinas — Johnson County Community College
- "Parade" — Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- "Chicago" — Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- Adriana Davalos, social media content creator