Here are Kansas City's must-see events this January

Kansas City's success on the field has made the city's sporting events a tough ticket to snag. But there are so many other forms of entertainment happening all around town.

Whether you're looking for a fun excursion with the family, a nice date night or laughs with friends, Adriana Davalos (also known as @kclifestylegirl on social media) has a rundown of things to plan for in January 2025.

Here are her suggestions:

