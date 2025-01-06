What are the top priorities for Missouri Republicans and Democrats this session?

After 2024 marked one of the least productive sessions in history, the Missouri legislature will return to Jefferson City on Jan. 8 with Republicans maintaining supermajorities in the House and Senate.

Despite Missouri voters passing Amendment 3 in November, Republicans have pre-filed dozens of bills taking aim at abortion access. However, given the infighting among the Republican party during the 2024 session, incoming House Minority Leader Ashley Aune questions whether the GOP will be able to pass legislation on the matter.

“There are a ton of ideas being thrown out, but no clear idea of how to actually accomplish it. And for that reason, I just think it's not going to come to fruition,” Aune told KCUR's Up To Date.

But Aune, a Kansas City Democrat, said new leadership in Missouri’s Statehouse could be a “game changer.”

Aune said her party’s priorities are to “make life easier, cheaper, and get government out of it. That's what Democrats in Missouri want to do.”

Optimistic about the new session, incoming Senate Majority Leader Tony Luetkemeyer, a Parkville Republican, said the majority party want to move past their internal divisions.

“We're going to keep things very focused on policy, not personality, and making sure that we keep those open lines of communications with every member of our caucus and make sure that they know that their voice is valued and being heard,” Luetkemeyer said.

Luetkemeyer said lowering the state income tax and public safety are some of the priorities of the Republican party.

