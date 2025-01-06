© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather-related closings and delays.
Up To Date

What are the top priorities for Missouri Republicans and Democrats this session?

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published January 6, 2025 at 9:13 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.
Missouri Senate Communications
Missouri state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.

Abortion access, taxes and public safety will be priorities when the Missouri General Assembly begins the 2025 legislative session on Jan. 8. The incoming House Minority Leader and Senate Majority Leader, both of whom come from the Kansas City area, discuss their approach to getting bills across the finish line.

After 2024 marked one of the least productive sessions in history, the Missouri legislature will return to Jefferson City on Jan. 8 with Republicans maintaining supermajorities in the House and Senate.

Despite Missouri voters passing Amendment 3 in November, Republicans have pre-filed dozens of bills taking aim at abortion access. However, given the infighting among the Republican party during the 2024 session, incoming House Minority Leader Ashley Aune questions whether the GOP will be able to pass legislation on the matter.

“There are a ton of ideas being thrown out, but no clear idea of how to actually accomplish it. And for that reason, I just think it's not going to come to fruition,” Aune told KCUR's Up To Date.

But Aune, a Kansas City Democrat, said new leadership in Missouri’s Statehouse could be a “game changer.”

Aune said her party’s priorities are to “make life easier, cheaper, and get government out of it. That's what Democrats in Missouri want to do.”

Optimistic about the new session, incoming Senate Majority Leader Tony Luetkemeyer, a Parkville Republican, said the majority party want to move past their internal divisions.

“We're going to keep things very focused on policy, not personality, and making sure that we keep those open lines of communications with every member of our caucus and make sure that they know that their voice is valued and being heard,” Luetkemeyer said.

Luetkemeyer said lowering the state income tax and public safety are some of the priorities of the Republican party.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriMissouri legislatureMissouri SenateMissouri GOPMissouri House of RepresentativesTony LuetkemeyerAshley Aune
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now